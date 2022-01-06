Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his outburst from last Sunday. The Buccaneers superstar stripped out of his gear and tossed it into the crowd before leaving MetLife Stadium for good. It was pretty hilarious but also a bit sad at the same time as it marked the end of a two-season span in which Brown seemed to be doing so well on and off of the field.

Recently, Brown has been exposing a plethora of text messages, mostly between himself and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. These text messages detailed Brown's injury issues and how Arians wanted AB to play, regardless of how much pain he was in.

Elsa/Getty Images

Now, Brown is exposing Tom Brady's longtime trainer Alex Guerrero. As you can see in the text messages below, Guerrero charged AB $100K for his services, although he barely made good on some of his promises. This led to Brown cutting ties with Guerrero, all while asking the trainer for his money back. In the text messages below, Guerrero was incredibly kind to AB and was very courteous about giving the money back as soon as possible.

Despite this, Brown still had smoke for Guerrero as he even mentioned Brady, demanding an explanation for why his trainer feels like it is okay to charge people that much money for barely any work.

The Brown saga in Tampa is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for any updates.