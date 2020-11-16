Antonio Brown's had a tumultuous few years that included some baby mama drama spilling into the public eye, public outbursts, NFL troubles, and run-ins with the laws. Unfortunately, some of the legal issues he fell into were filmed. Fortunately, he allegedly broke a security camera in an October outburst so there isn't any footage to show for it. Or is there?



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

AB was accused of smashing a security camera in a gated community after going ham on a guard in the private Hollywood Oaks community in Miami. Police reports obtained by the Miami Herald claim that Brown reacted badly after security told him he must accompany his guests into the private community. Apparently, Brown hopped on a bicycle to the gate where he went into a fit of rage, smashing a security camera in the process.

"Why are you wasting my f***ing time? You need to let my guest through the f***ing gate," he reportedly said to a female security guard, per police reports. At one point, he threw the bicycle at the guard gate where and called the property manager a "racist bitch."

Police said a bicycle was lodged between the arm and the motor of the guard gate.

Despite smashing the security camera -- allegedly -- police said they did review footage of AB in both acts. However, he won't be facing any charges. The police report said that the president of the homeowners association, Sylvia Berman, believed he "may retaliate against her employees." Berman denied this claim, revealing AB has paid to replace the security camera and describe the act as an "emotional reaction."

AB is "exceptionally cleared" from the case. Charges are unlikely to be pressed against him, though prosecutors said that he haven't seen the case.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have since issued a response to TMZ about these allegations, saying they were already aware of this particular altercation before signing AB to the team. "When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him," a statement from the team said. "Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place."

[Via]