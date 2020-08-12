At the top of the year, Antonio Brown and the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss, weren't in a relationship. In fact, the couple made headlines because it was reported that Brown was attempting to have her evicted from his home. AB was spotted ringing in the new year with former Young Money singer Stephanie Acevedo, but in recent weeks, Brown seems to have reunited with Kyriss.



While speaking with SupaCindy and DJ Entice for Miami's 99 Jamz radio station, Antonio Brown talked about why he and his girlfriend decided to get back together. "I had to realize, take a step back and realize how important family is and realize how much I done put my girl through and how much she done supported me in the midst of it," AB said.

It certainly has been a difficult journey for Brown. His football career is hanging in the balance and recently, he was arrested over allegations that he attacked someone and he faces sexual assault charges from his former trainer. As he reflected on all that he's been dealing with, he concluded that he wanted Kryiss by his side.

"It made me realize I haven't always done the right thing. Knowing I still have my girl still there, it just provided me that clarity," he added. "When you low, you'll remember the ones who stayed there with you. I wasn't at a good stage in my life earlier in the year, not being able to do what I do professionally, so I think I was fighting that battle. When you're a young, rich guy, sometimes you see things from your ego instead of the reality of things. I think my ego got in the way a lot." Watch the clip of Antonio Brown below and listen to what else he had to say about reacting out of a place of pain.