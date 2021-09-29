Anthony Hamilton Shares His Latest Project "Love Is The New Black"

Legendary R&B star Anthony Hamilton came through this past week with his brand new project, Love Is The New Black. Serving as his eighth studio album, the Charlotte-born singer explores timely topics of the past year, from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the social justice issues that made waves throughout 2020. However, there are still plenty of moments where Hamilton's diving into his emotions with sultry love songs.

Love Is The New Black includes features from Lil Jon, Rick Ross, and Jennifer Hudson, as well as production from Bink!, Jermaine Dupri, 9th Wonder, Cardiak, and more.

"This whole last year allowed me to see that I don't have to rush things," Hamilton told NPR of his creative process with this album. "It taught me to really be intentional about what I want to say, to be intentional about the message I want to get out. There's a lot of noise. And so I took that time to really focus on: How do I want to say this? What do I really want to say?"

