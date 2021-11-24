Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers lost another game last night, although it was mostly due to the fact that they didn't have LeBron James in the lineup. While playing against the New York Knicks, the Lakers simply didn't have enough firepower, and it led to a close 106-100 loss. Davis ended up scoring 20 points on the night, although he almost didn't play entirely as he had to battle with an illness all day.

Just a few weeks ago, it was reported that AD had to throw up in the middle of a game. Yesterday, it was reported by Lakers reporter Mike Trudell that he was in a very similar shape, although it had lasted for longer. Davis was bedridden for the vast majority of the day, however, he was able to force himself to play in the end. As you can see from the tweet below, AD made a last-minute decision to step on the court.

Elsa/Getty Images

Per Trudell:

"Davis basically had to sit in his room all day, hoping his fever would break. He arrived late to the arena, and said it was almost like AAU where he just showed up and had to start playing without a warm-up, which he’s never done before. Clearly didn’t have his typical energy."

After 19 games, the Lakers are now 9-10 this season, which simply isn't good enough. This team needs to be a lot better right now, and they are failing to reach expectations. Once LeBron comes back next game, perhaps the season will finally begin for the purple and gold.

