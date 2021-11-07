Last night was terrible for the Los Angeles Lakers as they took on the Portland Trail Blazers and lost in a blowout. Russell Westbrook had one of the worst games of his career all while Anthony Davis had to exit the game after just seven minutes of action. Prior to the game, AD had been cleared for a thumb injury, and there was optimism that he would be fully healthy throughout the match.

Unfortunately, things turned badly as Davis ended up leaving the game with what was reported at the time as a stomach ache. Fans were pretty confused by this, as they felt like a simple stomach problem wasn't enough to leave the game for. As it turns out, however, it was a lot worse than suspected.

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

After the game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters that Davis had thrown up at least four times before the game and despite this, he tried to tough it out. Eventually, however, Davis just couldn't take it and he had to leave. This left Westbrook all by himself as far as superstars go, and as you can tell by the boxscore, it didn't go so well.

Now, the Lakers are on a bit of a losing skid, and they will need to pick things up if they want to keep themselves afloat in what has proven to be a very stacked Western Conference.