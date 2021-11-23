Coming into tonight's game against the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers will be at a huge disadvantage. This is mainly due to the fact that LeBron James has been suspended for one game due to his actions a couple of nights ago against the Detroit Pistons. After elbowing Isaiah Stewart in the face, LeBron now has to miss one game, and while it's not a lot, it is certainly a big deal for the Lakers who have struggled at times without him.

The Lakers have had their fair share of issues with absences, and now, they could be getting yet another absence tonight, this time in the form of big man Anthony Davis, who just like LeBron, is essential to the team's success on the court.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis has officially been listed as questionable by the team as he has flu-like symptoms. AD was tested for COVID and it came back negative, so it has nothing to do with the virus that has completely changed the way sports leagues operate. Regardless, this would be a huge blow to the Lakers who are trying to win consecutive games after a huge comeback victory over the Pistons on Sunday night.

