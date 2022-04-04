Anthony Davis is a fantastic basketball player, however, injury issues have certainly been a massive problem for him. While he is now back in the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup, there is no doubt that it feels like his presence is too little, too late. Regardless, he is playing for the Lakers right now, and the goal remains to try and get into the playoffs and perhaps even make an unlikely run.

As a result of his injuries, Davis has received quite a bit of criticism. Recently, however, Davis took a massive shot at his critics, according to the Los Angeles Times. Simply put, Davis is always putting himself first, and he truly doesn't care who that might offend.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

“So, what the f*** do you want me to do? When I play, it’s a problem," Davis said. "It’s a problem when I don’t play. At the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for me and how my body feels. And we go from there. I’m not worried about who’s saying what or who thinks this about me because none of them have stepped on the floor and played. And the ones that did play, they should understand.”

With Davis back on the floor, the Lakers only have just a few games to secure a play-in berth. It isn't going to be easy, but with AD around, it is certainly going to be just a tad less difficult. If AD can help ensure a playoff spot for his team, then the critics will definitely have a lot less to say.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

