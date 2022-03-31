Anthony Davis is easily one of the most injury-prone players in the entire NBA. Ever since his career began with the New Orleans Pelicans, he has been dealing with issues concerning his health, and with the Los Angeles Lakers, his problems have been a lot worse. This year, he has been out for two large chunks of the season, and with the Lakers needing a playoff push, Davis' situation has not been helping matters very much.

AD has been out of the Lakers lineup ever since February 16th, and as it stands, even LeBron James can't play due to an ankle issue. However, there has been some good news as AD has been working out with the team, and seems closer to a return than some might think.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, both LeBron and Davis will be out against the Utah Jazz tonight. However, there is a very good chance that AD is a game-time decision against the Pelicans on Friday. LeBron's status is about the same, which means the Lakers could have all three of their stars in the lineup for the last six games of the season. Considering where they are in the standings, this news couldn't have come at a better time.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.