Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the NBA when he is healthy. Unfortunately, Davis and his Lakers teammates have not been able to remain healthy this year, and it has led to a horrible record in which the Lakers are now 16 games under .500 which is pretty insane when you consider how this roster was supposed to be good enough to win the NBA Championship.

The Lakers are currently battling with the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in spot, which would then mean that they need to win two games just to be the eighth seed in the playoffs. Needless to say, it is a dire situation that has many Lakers fans pulling their hair out from the stress.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, AD still believes the Lakers are better than what they have shown. While speaking to reporter Melissa Rohlin, Davis was asked if he thinks this team could actually win a title if healthy. Davis gave an answer that will probably surprise some people, or at least make them chuckle in disbelief. Quite simply, Davis just said "absolutely."

NBA players are always supposed to be confident, but sometimes, this confidence can border on straight-up delusion. Having said that, it's good to see that the Lakers at least have some life still left in them.