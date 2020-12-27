Anthony Davis is considered a top-five player in the entire NBA these days and fans continue to be impressed with just how well he can command the floor. Davis has always been an elite player in the league but last season was when he really got a chance to shine as he helped carry the Los Angeles Lakers to a title alongside LeBron James. Unfortunately, AD has dealt with numerous injuries over the years, and to start this season, he already has another.

According to reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Davis recently suffered a right calf contusion and as a result, he will not be playing tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. At a record of 1-1, the Lakers are looking to get above .500 and without Davis in the lineup, that task will be all the more difficult.

For now, it remains to be seen how long Davis will have to be out for but considering this is a shortened season, it seems like AD might just be opting for some light load management right now.

With Davis' injury in mind

