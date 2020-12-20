Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who signed a massive contract extension with the team earlier this month, was seen clipping his toenails on the bench during the Lakers' final preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, to the disgust of NBA fans who caught the game Friday night.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

“Yeah, I’m done. See y’all on opening night,” another fan wrote after the incident.

Perhaps trimmed toenails are exactly what Davis needed because the star big man finished the 114-113 victory with a team-high 35 points in under 30 minutes.

It was initially unclear whether Davis would return to L.A., following a successful 2020 playoff run, but he officially resigned with the Lakers earlier this month. He hinted at a return in October saying on IG live, "We’re gonna run it right back.”

The Lakers finished the preseason a perfect 4-0 and will look to carry the momentum into the regular season starting on Tuesday, Dec. 22 against their inner-city rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite their hot start, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has broken down one way the Lakers could still lose this season: "I think James Harden, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, is the only possibility to dethrone the Los Angeles Lakers," he explained earlier this month.

