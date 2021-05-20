Anthony Davis Laughs Off Steve Kerr's Passionate Warriors Speech

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are heading to the playoffs and it is all thanks to a huge win last night against the Golden State Warriors. While Davis struggled in the first half, he ended up turning things around as the Lakers blasted the jets in the second half. Davis is one of those key players for the Lakers and if they want to make it far in the postseason, they are going to need him to be playing at his best.

Last night, Davis made sure to throw some shade at the Warriors after the game, in light of a speech Warriors coach Steve Kerr made in the middle of the match. In the clip below, Kerr tells his team "They got a lot of doubt down there, we’ve got a lot of belief.” This amused Davis as he hit up the comments with five laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

The Lakers Vs. Warriors rivalry has been real over the last couple of years although it is mostly because of LeBron James' previous rivalry with Steph Curry. Due to circumstances involving injuries, the Lakers have always gotten the best of the Warriors and last night, the status quo was maintained.

As for the playoffs, AD and his teammates will be facing the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images