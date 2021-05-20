LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a lot on the line last night. In their game against the Golden State Warriors, they were looking to punch their ticket to the NBA playoffs in the first round of the play-in. While the Warriors were much better in the first half, the Lakers came back with a strong second-half showing that was capped off by a game-winning three-point shot by LeBron James.

What made his shot with one minute to go so impressive was the fact that just minutes prior, he had been poked in the eye by Draymond Green. In fact, after the game, LeBron admitted that he was seeing double and even triple at points. On the game-winning shot, LeBron told reporters that he saw three rims and had to think fast in order to get the bucket.

"The second thing I saw was three rims from being poked in the eye on that previous possession when I drove to the hole and then in transition. So, I just aimed for the middle one," LeBron said.

While some fans are taking LeBron's comments as an embellishment of the truth, you can't deny that he came through with an incredibly clutch play. The Lakers will now face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs and considering the experience gap, the Lakers still have a very good chance despite being the lower seed.

