Anthony Davis has been LeBron James' rock this season and has consistently been one of the best players on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. On any given night, you can see Davis pulling off some incredible defensive plays while pitching in on offense. Overall, Davis has been the perfect addition to this Lakers roster and is exactly what the team needed after missing the playoffs.

Unfortunately, last night was a scary sight for Lakers fans as Davis went down with a back injury. After an awkward fall, Davis was seen clutching his back and grimacing in pain. It was a horrible sight to see and fans were anxiously awaiting an update. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis underwent an MRI that came back negative.

Davis simply has a bruise on his tailbone which means he will be able to travel with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip to Dallas and Oklahoma City. It remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to play in those matches although for now, it appears as if the Lakers have already prepared themselves for a couple of games without AD in the lineup.

Stay tuned for updates on Davis' condition as we will be sure to bring them to you.