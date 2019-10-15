Anthony Davis has the weight of the world on his shoulders coming into this season as the Los Angeles Lakers expect him to do great things alongside the likes of LeBron James. So far, the two have meshed pretty well together in the preseason but fans are still curious to see how it will all translate into the regular season.

Over the weekend, Davis hurt his thumb in a game against the Brooklyn Nets and was immediately taken out. Yesterday, AD got an MRI and the scan came back clear although Davis still has some pain in his thumb. Early this morning, the Lakers revealed that despite the good news, AD would remain "day-to-day" which means there are no immediate plans to put him in the lineup, according to Dave McMenamin.

The season opener is just a week away now and fans are hopeful that Davis can get back in time to compete. Without AD, LeBron will have to carry the load himself and we all know how that worked out for the Lakers the last time. In the next few days, the team will certainly have a better idea of whether or not AD will be good to go by Tuesday.

