Los Angeles Lakers' All Star Anthony Davis suffered a sprained right thumb during the team's second pre-season game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, but the good news is that he did not sustain any ligament damage

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis' MRI results came back clean on Monday, much to the relief of Lakers fans across the globe. Needless to say, he will not be suiting up for tonight's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, and neither will LeBron James, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Davis, 26, appeared in 56 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 25.9 points, 12 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocks. During a recent interview with Chris Haynes, Davis explained that LeBron has told the Lakers staff that he wants AD to be the focal point of the offense moving forward.

“I’ve kind of been a focal-point player my whole career, especially in New Orleans. But first off, to have a guy like LeBron, someone of his caliber, go tell management and ownership and the coaches that he wants me to be the focal point is an honor. I know what comes with that, and that’s a lot of heavy lifting. I want to be able to do that. I think I have the capabilities of doing that. And obviously with the team’s support, it’s going to be a lot easier on me. We have a great team.”

The Lakers will open the 2019-20 season on October 22, as they take on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.