Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the NBA when he is healthy. Last season, Davis was a top-five player in the league and he was a massive reason for why the Los Angeles Lakers were able to win an NBA championship inside of the Orlando bubble. This season, Davis had a bit of a slow start but he eventually found his rhythm. Unfortunately, an injury to his calf has kept him out of the lineup and it still seems to be giving him some trouble.

The team was optimistic that he would be back by early March, although at this point, he still needs to undergo frequent evaluations. In fact, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently spoke to reporters about Davis and had a concerning message. Basically, there is no real timeline for AD at this point.

"I really don't want to get into every little detail on what he's doing on each day. But he's still a ways away," Vogel said. This is not good news for the Lakeshow especially when you think about LeBron's injury and how the team is currently shorthanded.

If you're a Lakers fan, this is a nerve-wracking time although once they are full strength again, they will most certainly be among the best teams in the entire NBA.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images