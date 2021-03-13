Anthony Davis has been out for a few weeks now as he deals with a calf strain. Many fans were worried that this injury was actually to his Achilles, especially since he was clutching his Achilles following his last appearance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Since that time, Davis has been sitting out and rehabbing himself so that when he does come back, he will be at 100 percent. Of course, the Lakers are entering an important time of the season, and the team needs him fully healthy.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have delivered a fresh update on Davis. Now, Davis will sit out for longer, and in two weeks from now, his injury will be re-evaluated. This ultimately means there is no guarantee as to when he will be able to return.

Some were hoping that Davis would be good to go immediately after the All-Star Game although it's clear that Davis needs a lot more time to heal. You never want to rush a player back when they have a calf strain, especially when you consider what happened to Kevin Durant just a couple of years ago.

Hopefully, for the Lakers, Davis will be able to come back soon as he is an instrumental player for their success.

Harry How/Getty Images