Ant Clemons Drops Slow Burner "Appreciation" Ft. 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign

Grammy winner Ant Clemons is hoping that R&B fans will have his latest release on heavy rotation. He's back with another single "Appreciation," a track that taps both Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz for assistance, and the sexy slow-burner is sure to be a late-night favorite. In his verse, 2 Chainz seems to direct his energy toward his wife as he speaks about the object of his affection birthing his children and holding him down. Clemons and Ty Dolla give more of a "sneaky link" vibe as they sing about throwing dollars and watching women "making it clap."

This isn't the first time that Clemons and Ty have linked, as the latter made an appearance on Clemons's debut, HAPPY TO BE HERE. "Appreciation" isn't Clemons's only 2021 offering, either; he's released other singles including "Section" with Kehlani, "Freak," and "Better Days" along with Justin Timberlake.

Stream "Appreciation" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Balenci's ain't your style (No, oh-oh)

You look better off in Prada (Oh-oh)

Rollin up that Mary J, you ain't with no drama (Nah)

All of that ass you got it from your momma (That's it, girl)

Sit it on top of me if you a rider