It appears YG and Ty Dolla Sign have some new music on the way together. On Thursday night, the two artists were spotted in the studio together, presumably cooking up new music as a studio session looked to have just gone down. Check it out (below).

It’s unclear at this moment where this track(s) will end up, but considering that YG’s Instagram page is wiped clean, fans are anticipating a new album from the LA rapper on the horizon, further alluding that this upcoming collab may possibly be landing on that album. However, we’ll have to wait and see about that.

YG recently linked up with another West Coast artist in Mozzy, and the two shared a joint project last month called Kommunity Service, featuring G Herbo, Young M.A. and more. Meanwhile Ty Dolla Sign is coming off the release of a couple features, including Schoolboy Q’s “Blacks N Mexicans” and the new F9 record “I Won” with Jack Harlow & 24kgoldn.

What other artists would you like to see YG work with for his next album?