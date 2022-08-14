On August 5, actress Anne Heche got into a horrific car accident. After crashing into her home in Los Angeles, California, the 53-year-old ended up in critical condition. During her stay in the hospital, it was determined that she had cocaine and fentanyl in her system. Ultimately, Heche succumbed to her injuries and passed away on Friday, August 12.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

After news broke of her passing, a representative told Page Six, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.” As thousands of people have continued to mourn Anne's death, footage from the aftermath of her crash has begun to circulate on the internet.

The shocking clip was captured by FOX 11’s Sky Fox camera. In it, L.A. Fire Department officials were seen rolling Heche out on a gurney, a white body bag covering her completely. As the camera focused on the firefighters, Heche unzipped the bag and popped out of it before moving her body towards the workers.

What happened in the video was so unexpected that it greatly startled the news reporters who were viewing it for the first time. "Oh my God, he's completely alive," one said. "What the hell," another added. The reason that the anchor said "he," was more than likely due to Anne's short haircut.

Check out the video below.