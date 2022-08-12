Following the horrific car crash that left her in critical condition last week, 53-year-old actress Anne Heche has been declared dead as of Friday (August 12).

A rep for the late star told Page Six, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.”

Anne Heche in March 2022 — Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” they continued.

In the early hours this morning, Heche’s team revealed that she had officially been declared brain dead, although doctors were keeping her heart beating while One Legacy determined whether she was a match for organ donation.

After she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home on August 5th, the Donnie Brasco actress never regained consciousness. Less than a week later, it was confirmed that she had “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” which she was “not expected to survive.”

Around the same time, a close friend of Heche’s revealed to Daily Mail that she was “in terrible condition” and suffering from “life-threatening” injuries due to the smoke inhalation she dealt with during the crash.

The Los Angeles Police Department obtained a warrant to test the mother of two’s blood, which they’ve since used to determine that she was under the influence of cocaine during the crash. Law enforcement also took note of the presence of fentanyl, though it’s possible that may have been administered to Heche at the hospital to aid in her pain management.

RIP Anne Heche.

