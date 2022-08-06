There have been waves of shock and confusion mulling through Hollywood today after a frightening report about actress Anne Heche was shared. The 53-year-old award-winning actress has stayed relatively quiet in recent years, but she once took the world by storm. When she dated Ellen DeGeneres back in the 1990s, their then-taboo relationship was the talk of the industry, and once the controversy over their romance ended following their split, Heche quietly returned to her film and television career.

We haven't heard much from or about Heche in some time, but a report about a crash in Los Angeles earlier today placed her at the heart of an accident.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Reports began to circulate in Los Angeles of a Mar Vista neighborhood crash that stunned the city. Video footage showed that a house caught fire after a car crashed into it, and firefighters fought tirelessly to save anyone inside while dulling the blaze. It was later learned that Heche was behind the wheel and she suffered serious burns, causing emergency responders to rush her to the hospital.

At this time, her friends, fans, and loved ones have taken to social media to ask for prayers and well wishes as the actress is reportedly in critical condition. The crash continues to be investigated and NBC News reported that Heche's vehicle, a Mini Cooper, "launched 30 feet" into the house before exploding. It has been speculated that she may have been speeding and hit a curb. The accident reportedly occurred just before 11:00 a.m.

"The house was tons of smoke. I think they used the crane to move the car to extract the driver. It was crazy," said a neighbor. The owner of the home just happened to be in their backyard, keeping them safe from any injury.

[via]