Angie Martinez is a legend in the hip-hop radio and interview space which has led to her being beloved by audiences and even the artists she interviews. Whenever Martinez sits down with an artist, you know you're going to get an amazing interview that will certainly leave you knowing a lot more about the artist than you did before.

Unfortunately, Martinez was in a scary car accident over the weekend and this morning, she addressed her fans about what happened. It seems as though no one knew of the accident prior to her giving the details and based on her injuries, it seems like it was pretty scary. As Martinez describes, she has a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae, which means she is in for a long recovery.

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning,” Martinez wrote. I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that… I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back better than ever soon!”

With this horrible news in mind, we are wishing Martinez the best and a quick recovery. Car accidents and the like are always incredibly scary so we hope Martinez is able to get back on her feet and being great at what she does.