Angie Martinez has produced some of the most important interviews in the history of hip-hop. From her early days on Hot 97 to her recent show on WeTV, Untold Stories Of Hip-Hop, she's continuously given rapper's a place to give some of their most vulnerable interviews. She's interviewed legends like Biggie Smalls, Jay-Z, Nas and more, but she's also spoke to 2Pac on a few occasions and some of the recordings have been in the stash for years.

In a recent interview with PageSix, Martinez revealed that it was actually Jay-Z who advised her to take better care of her Tupac recordings. She admitted that they were just laying around for a while but out of fear of some sort of accident, Hov made sure that her archives were safe.

“The tapes are in a safe, secure place now. But they weren’t for many years. Before that, they were in my laundry room and it was actually Jay-Z that told me to put it in a safe place,” she admitted. "I was in a meeting at Roc Nation and we were talking about my archives because I have all my old interviews on tape. They were literally in boxes in my laundry room and Jay said: ‘Get them out of the room now. Somebody help her get them out of that room now because if there is a flood or a fire it will be destroyed.'”

The tapes have been digitized but the physical copies are still stashed away in a secret place. "They are in a safe in an actual vault where you would need specific access to get to them,” she said.