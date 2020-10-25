Things have not been good for the Dallas Cowboys this season as they have constantly fallen victim to various injuries and a horrific defense. Just a couple of weeks ago, quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury that forced him to get surgery. For the last two weeks, the Cowboys have been rolling with Andy Dalton, who had been struggling to get going offensively. This was especially true today, however, fans were quick to offer Dalton well wishes following a brutal injury.

While sliding to the ground, Dalton was headhunted by Jon Bostic of the Washington Football Team who lowered his shoulder into Dalton's head. This is an illegal play that Bostic was immediately tossed out for. For a while, Dalton was laying on the ground before ultimately being helped up by members of the training staff.

Dalton was immediately replaced by Ben DiNucci, who was unable to give the Cowboys a spark as they succumbed to Washington by a score of 25-3. By all accounts, it was a nightmarish game for a Cowboys team who has been struggling to keep up in an already-diminished NFC East.

Stay tuned for updates on Dalton's status heading into next week as we will be sure to bring those to you.