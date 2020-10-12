Dallas Cowboys' star quarterback Dak Prescott was hospitalized after suffering a brutal ankle injury during the team's matchup against the New York Giants, Sunday. Prescott left the field on a cart and in tears in the third quarter.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Prescott was tackled by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan with 6 minutes, 33 seconds to play in the third quarter after a 9-yard run.

The quarterback will undergo ankle surgery Sunday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report.

Andy Dalton was subbed in for Prescott and led the Cowboys to a 37-34 victory.

Despite his team's struggles, Prescott was off to a historic beginning to the season. He threw for at least 450 yards in the Cowboys' last three games. Entering Sunday, he led the NFL in passing yards with 1,690, which is also the most passing yards through the first four games by a Cowboys quarterback ever.

Prescott is currently signed to a one-year franchise tag that is worth $31.4 million, so this injury could have a massive implication on the value of his future deal. In the offseason, he turned down a five-year deal worth $34.5 million per season and more than $100 million guaranteed.

Prescott has not missed a start due to injury in his career until this point.

