As news of Andrew Luck’s retirement spreads throughout the league, more and more athletes, fans and now owners are commenting on the situation. According to Complex, Jerry Jones was asked yesterday for his thoughts on the decision; to which, he responded, "To play football and everything that’s involved in playing this game, you’ve got to have your mind and heart not only committed to completely buying into, completely doing it," continuing, "But you’ve got to almost be over-committed to doing it because you get so many No's... You get so many No's. Everybody does that plays this game. No's are everywhere." Jones also made a nod to Luck’s intelligence on and off the field, joking "I hope he becomes President of the United States.” Luck has often been complimented for his smarts. His former teammate, Pat McAfee has called him, “The smartest human I’ve ever talked to.”

Andrew Luck’s retirement is a complete shock to all. The superstar quarterback is only twenty-nine-years-old, but coming off several years of injury. Luck explained in his retirement-announcing press conference, “I haven't been able to live the life I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game... the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football. This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me."

As for how the Colts will proceed, it seems like they’ll be letting Luck keep the remaining money he’s owed, even though it’s their right to keep it.