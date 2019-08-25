The Indianapolis Colts have come as close to committing a gesture of goodwill as any team in NFL history. In fact, they've come to an agreement with Andrew Luck that will see him retire with an added $24.8 million in signing bonuses tucked away in his pocket.

The Colts would have been legally justified to ask Luck for a refund, seeing as he wouldn't be earning those wages on the field, as an active member of the 50-man roster, but instead, Colts' owner Jim Irsay opted to leave him the money as heartfelt thank you for his perseverance over the years. Irsay was also obliged by the fact Andrew Luck would be walking away from a half-billion in projected career earnings.

"It's a tough thing, look it, he's leaving $450 million on the table potentially," Irsay said shortly after Luck announced his retirement last night. "I mean, a half a billion dollars, and he's saying, 'You know what, I want to have my integrity. I have to be able to look (wide receiver) T.Y. (Hilton) in the eye, look my teammates, look Coach, look (GM) Chris (Ballard) and say, I'm all in,' and he just didn't feel he could do that."

In seven seasons in the NFL, Andrew Luck managed to gain the universal support of his peers, as well as 4 Pro Bowl nods, an NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2018, and the distinction of being picked 1st overall.

