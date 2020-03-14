It's only the middle of March and 2020 is shaping up to be one helluva year. As if there weren't already enough tragic and strange occurrences happening around the world, Andrew Gillum, the former Mayor of Tallahassee, Florida has found himself engulfed in a perplexing scandal. In 2018, Gillum's name headlines after he ran for office in hopes of becoming Florida's next governor. He lost by a mere 34,000 votes, but he's continued to push forward with political agendas.



On Friday (March 13), news surfaced that in the early morning hours, Miami-Dade police were called to the Mondrian South Beath hotel because someone was apparently having a heart attack. When they arrived, they found that 30-year-old Travis Dyson had collapsed and began giving him chest compressions. Two other men were in the room—Andrew Gillum and Aldo Mejias—and police on the scene claimed they could plainly see baggies out in the open. A test would determine the baggies contained crystal meth. Gillum nor Meijas were arrested.

Later, Gillum issued a statement about the incident. “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends," he said. "While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

Meijas reportedly told officers that earlier that day, he gave Dyson his credit card information so that he could rent a room at the hotel. Meijas arrived around 11:00 p.m. and claimed that Gillum and Dyson were "under the influence of an unknown substance" and as soon as Dyson opened the door, he then fell onto the bed. Dyson complained of pains in his chest before he began to vomit.

Dyson is reportedly being treated for a drug overdose at a nearby hospital, according to theMiami Herald. Gillum was allowed to return home to his wife and children without further incident.