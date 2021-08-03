The Philidelphia 76ers and veteran center Andre Drummond have agreed on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It is expected to be for the league minimum.

Drummond, a two-time NBA All-Star, last played for the Los Angeles Lakers where he averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 boards in 21 appearances. Earlier in the season, he averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

76ers star Joel Embiid and Drummond have a noted history together. Throughout recent years the two centers have publically feuded.

“I’ve been playing for six years and I’ve missed maybe four-five games," Drummond said in Dec. 2017 after Emiid called out his poor shooting skills. "So when he can play a whole season without taking a rest, he can come talk to me.”

Soon after, the beef appeared to be over when Embiid explained to reporters: “We’re just having fun. I love having fun on social media. He does, too. We’re just young kids having fun out there.”

In 2018, however, Embiid continued the trash-talking on Twitter: "I own a lot of real estate in @andredrummondd head and I’m on my way to build more. #Bum #TheProcess."

Neither Embiid nor Drummond have commented on joining sides despite their past beef.

[Via]