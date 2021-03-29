Two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond confirmed that he has officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers with a new post on Instagram. The organization's general manager, Rob Pelinka, also commented on how the addition of Drummond will help the team.

"Back to work," the new Lakers center wrote on social media with a picture of himself rocking the purple and gold. He also updated his Twitter bio to reflect his new team.

"Andre Drummond gives us powerful, anchor-point skills on both ends of the court," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement according to ESPN. "We feel extremely fortunate to add a player of his caliber and magnitude to our core group at this stage of our journey to defend the NBA title."



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Drummond was bought out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, after over a month of not playing with the team. His last start came on February 12th.

In 25 games with the Cavs this season, Drummond has averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis out with injury for the foreseeable future, Drummond will play a key role in helping the team maintain a strong seed in the Western Conference standings as the playoffs approach.

