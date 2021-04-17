If you've been watching the Philadelphia 76ers this season, then you would know that this team is a real contender to win the NBA championship. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have found their chemistry and on both sides of the court, the Sixers are extremely tough to beat. The Los Angeles Clippers found this out the hard way on Friday night as they lost to the Sixers by a score of 106-103. It was a massive night for the likes of Embiid, who managed to score 36 points all while notching 14 rebounds.

The Clippers were on a seven-game winning streak although it's clear they were simply no match for the Sixers who seem to be hellbent on finishing first in the Eastern Conference.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

As for Embiid, this was one of those games that have officially cemented him as an MVP frontrunner. The Sixers star has scored 30 points or more in the last three games and teams are struggling to contain him. While Embiid has been known for his inconsistency in the past, Embiid has been able to change the narrative, and now, he looks like he is well on his way to one of the highest honors in the sport.

If the Sixers make a deep run in the playoffs, it will certainly be because of Embiid's efforts which have been nothing short of Herculean this season.