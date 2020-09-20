Andre 3000 Meets Tyler, The Creator's "IGOR" On DJ Critical Hype's New Tape

DJ Critical Hype is a master at mash-ups and he's proven so numerous occasions. In Search Of... COLE brought together verses from J. Cole and production from N.E.R.D. Now, he's taken the production from Tyler, The Creator's critically acclaimed IGOR for a new mash-up tape featuring Andre 3000 vocals. The project has since received the stamp of approval from Tyler who Critical Hype revealed reached out to him after dropping a few snippets of the TL.

"In July he DMed me on Twitter out the blue and said, ‘Dude where the fuck is the andre igor.’ He sent me two unreleased beats from IGOR — ‘WHAT’S GOOD’ and ‘A BOY IS A GUN’ — and has been mad cool," Critical Hype told Pigeons and Planes. "It’s so dope that [Tyler] reached out to a DJ and showed love, DJs don’t get the love we deserve nowadays. Still blows my mind that I’ve been talking to him. I know he’s probably busy as fuck so I really appreciate how helpful he’s been.”

Check it out below.