anders Returns With "Chaos"

For the uninitiated, anders is a rising artist out of the always-bubbling Toronto scene. We've featured the singer on the site in the past, including on our list of 10 Toronto Singers You Should Know-- so you know, you should know him. If you haven't had the chance to check out his music, today is the day.

The artist straddles r'n'b and pop boundaries, with his oft high-pitched vocals and melodic approach. Despite the melodies, there's a pervading darkness that surrounds much of his music, and this remains the case on the perhaps aptly-titled new project Chaos. From the title to the cover art, there is a sense of foreboding, with the artwork depicting an eerie scene of forestry draped in red lighting.

The project itself is only six songs, which is consistent with anders' previous EP releases. The singer hasn't dropped a project since 2018's Twos, though, so we're sure these limited songs will be well-received regardless.

The 24-year old is just getting started, and we're excited to see where he goes from here. Let us know if you're a fan. Peep the tracklist and hit play.

Tracklist

1. Don't Play

2. Pray for the Day

3. Woah

4. Baewatch

5. On Me

6. Bad Habits