mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

anders Returns With "Chaos"

Rose Lilah
January 21, 2021 10:52
44 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Chaos
Anders

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Toronto-born artist anders is back with a new project, "Chaos," featuring six new records.


For the uninitiated, anders is a rising artist out of the always-bubbling Toronto scene. We've featured the singer on the site in the past, including on our list of 10 Toronto Singers You Should Know-- so you know, you should know him. If you haven't had the chance to check out his music, today is the day.

The artist straddles r'n'b and pop boundaries, with his oft high-pitched vocals and melodic approach. Despite the melodies, there's a pervading darkness that surrounds much of his music, and this remains the case on the perhaps aptly-titled new project Chaos. From the title to the cover art, there is a sense of foreboding, with the artwork depicting an eerie scene of forestry draped in red lighting.  

The project itself is only six songs, which is consistent with anders' previous EP releases. The singer hasn't dropped a project since 2018's Twos, though, so we're sure these limited songs will be well-received regardless.

The 24-year old is just getting started, and we're excited to see where he goes from here. Let us know if you're a fan. Peep the tracklist and hit play.

Tracklist

1. Don't Play

2. Pray for the Day

3. Woah

4. Baewatch

5. On Me

6. Bad Habits

Anders toronto rappers toronto rap
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES anders Returns With "Chaos"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject