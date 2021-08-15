Amp Live posted a heartfelt tribute to his Zion I co-founder, Zumbi, on Instagram, Saturday, after the legendary Bay Area rapper passed away this week. Live admitted that he's struggled to express the emotions he's currently feeling.

“I have no way of really letting you know the sadness that I am feeling right now,” he wrote in a post that featured multiple pictures of himself and Zumbi. “I feel like I have lost part of my body. My friend, my brother, Stephen Gaines, also known as Zumbi, Baba Zumbi, MC Zion, leader of Zion I, passed away Friday 8/13/2021."



A cause of death has not been announced for Zumbi; however, he reportedly was diagnosed with COVID-19 in recent weeks.

"We built something special together," Live continued. "Zion I was organic and was real with no barriers. We built this group from ground zero. Built something up that enabled us to travel the world, many times. My heart right now is just shattered. I would not be who I am today without my brother. Steve was an excellent father, out of this world vocalist, and the most sincere, real, loving friend anyone could have. He was something special. Please send prayers to his family, children, and loved ones. I can not tell you how much I appreciate the outpouring of condolences and love from friends and family that have come in. I want you guys to know, I am getting all the texts, DMs, emails, and phone calls.. I really appreciate it and need it. I wanted to write so much more but I can’t right now. You will be greatly missed my brother."

