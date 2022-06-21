Ambré Turns Up The Heat On Her "3000°" EP Featuring BEAM, Destin Conrad, & Jvck James

It's officially the first day of summer, and Ambré is here to turn up the heat with her 8-track 3000° EP, featuring Jvck James, BEAM, Destin Conrad, and Jay Electronica, as well as Masego, who lent his saxophone talents to the opening song, "3 Peat."

The new arrival is a follow-up to 2019's Pulp, which was reissued after the fact as a directors cut, and includes melodic tunes such as "Drake and Drive."

"This body of work means so much to me because it reflects how I view myself, where I come from, and my loved ones…This is a love story set in the most magical city," the rising star said of her recent arrival.

"New Orleans made me who I am; make no mistake about it. Hopefully, my fans and new listeners will also feel the heart of it and become immersed in the world I have created in this EP."

Other impressive feats for Ambré this year include earning songwriting credits on both Kehlani's blue water road and Ravyn Lenae's Hypnos. Check out her 3000° EP on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and share your initial thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. 3 Peat

2. Wild Life...

3. I'm Baby (feat. Jvck James)

4. OUTREAUX

5. Illusionz (feat. BEAM & Destin Conrad)

6. Superstitious

7. Drake and Drive

8. Jay's Reprise (with Jay Electronica)

