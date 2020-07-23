Amazon’s highly anticipated yearly Prime Day sale is not happening until October this year, the company announced this week. The delay is due to the pandemic, unsurprisingly.

“Over the last five years, Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family – and it’s something we look forward to every year,” an Amazon spokesperson told reporters. “This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.”

Prime Day, the two-day sale offered to Amazon Prime members, usually takes place mid-July. While Amazon publicly confirmed the delay, there were no official October dates for the sale announced but the company promised more details soon. According to several emails sent to Amazon’s third-party sellers, however, Prime Day won’t happen until October 5th at the earliest.

The Prime Day delay is expected to ensure the safety of employees and customers as US coronavirus cases continue to spike. The company saw a surge in demand as shoppers became stuck at home amid stay-at-home orders.

The surge in orders from the ongoing pandemic orders seems to be treating Jeff Bezos well. The richest man of all time and Amazon CEO’s net worth increased by $13 billion in just one day on Monday.

