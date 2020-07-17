While some countries are making great strides in their battle against coronavirus like New Zealand, which recently announced they are officially coronavirus free, the United States’ battle is ongoing. The US surpassed its previously set record for single-day new coronavirus cases on Thursday with more than 75,000.

According to data from John Hopkins University, there were 77,225 new cases of infections reported in the US on Thursday, topping the previous single-day record of 70,000 for the first time ever since the pandemic began. Three weeks ago on June 24th, the record was 37,014 cases, but that number has since been broken 11 times in the past month. The country surpassed 3.5 million infections on Thursday morning, the highest out of any country.

According to additional data from John Hopkins University, the country has surpassed 138,000 COVID-19 deaths. A record number of COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Florida, Texas, and South Carolina on Thursday as well. On Saturday, Florida smashed their record for most new coronavirus cases in a single day as the state deals with their new status of the national epicenter of the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US' leading infectious disease expert, warned that if states’ witnessing a surge in cases don’t implement safety measures, the country could see closer to 100,000 cases a day. "It is conceivable that if we don't get good control over the current outbreak and we keep spreading into other regions of the country, we could reach 100,000. If anything, I think you have to at least leave that possibility on the table to get people to realize how important it is for us to get control of this,” said Fauci in an interview this week.

“Remember, we went from 20,000 cases a day to 40,000, and then we went up to 60,000. The last thing in the world I want to see is for us to reach 100,000 per day."

Stay safe, everyone.

[via]