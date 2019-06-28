HotNewHipHop has teamed up with Amazon Music to launch a new four-part video series dubbed "Heavy Rotation," inspired by Amazon Music's new hip-hop heavy playlist, Rap Rotation.

As part of the series we linked up with four artists, including A Boogie, to find out what five tracks are in their Heavy Rotation.

As seen in the video embedded above, A Boogie's Heavy Rotation includes a handful of his own hits:

Alone - Trap Manny ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Taliban - Trap Manny Swervin - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft 6ix9ine Look Back At It - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Startender - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft Offset & Tyga

Updated each week, Amazon Music's Rap Rotation features the best in what’s moving in hip-hop, from the biggest new releases to the latest hits from rising talent including Cardi B, YG, J Cole and more.

To listen to the playlist, head on over to https://www.amazon.com/raprotation, or simply say “Alexa, play Rotation on Amazon Music” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices.