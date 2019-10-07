mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ama Lou Unleashes Buttery "Northside" Track

Milca P.
October 07, 2019 03:23
Northside
Ama Lou Feat. Murda Beatz & Frank Dukes

Ama Lou blesses the Murda Beatz & Frank Dukes backdrop.


In her latest track, British singer-songwriter Ama Lou graces a backdrop crafted by Murda Beatz and Frank Dukes to gift fans with "Northside." The cut boasts a retro-contemporary sound that is matched with a stripped-down clip that channels 90s aesthetics--fits and all.

“The first look is a fit that is kind of classic,” Ama tells Vogue of the outfit choices. “It’s a North London fit. Growing up my friends dressed like that.”

Of the "Northside" shirt that she sports in the clip and on the track's cover art, she adds: “I started screaming I was so happy. I loved how it looked, especially with the perfect lettering. I grabbed it and it became the ‘Northside shirt’ to the crew."

Get into "Northside" below.

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause I know the Northside is looking out for me
I wanted to cry but there's nothing to make me
Going in circles, I thought that I was really finished
Get so high will I stop fucking with it

Ama Lou
Ama Lou Murda Beatz Frank Dukes Songs new music r&b rnb
