Ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans final home game of the regular season, All Star center Anthony Davis showed up to the Smoothie King Center wearing a "That's All Folks!" Looney Tunes t-shirt, foreshadowing his eventual move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis denied having anything to do with picking out the shirt, telling reporters, "I didn't choose it. I actually didn't choose it. It was hanging for me already when I put my clothes on." Pressed further, Davis added, "Every night. Every night Big Shot lays out what I'm gonna wear to the game." He added, with a smile, "I have no control over that. I just put it on."

The Pelicans ultimately landed a plethora of young players and picks in exchange for the 26-year old All Star. Or, as head coach Alvin Gentry cleverly puts it, "That's A Haul Folks!"

Gentry took his playful parting jab at AD over the weekend, when asked about the details of the blockbuster trade, as seen in the video embedded below.