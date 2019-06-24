Gentry takes playful jab at Davis, referencing AD's Looney Tunes shirt.
Ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans final home game of the regular season, All Star center Anthony Davis showed up to the Smoothie King Center wearing a "That's All Folks!" Looney Tunes t-shirt, foreshadowing his eventual move to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Davis denied having anything to do with picking out the shirt, telling reporters, "I didn't choose it. I actually didn't choose it. It was hanging for me already when I put my clothes on." Pressed further, Davis added, "Every night. Every night Big Shot lays out what I'm gonna wear to the game." He added, with a smile, "I have no control over that. I just put it on."
The Pelicans ultimately landed a plethora of young players and picks in exchange for the 26-year old All Star. Or, as head coach Alvin Gentry cleverly puts it, "That's A Haul Folks!"
Gentry took his playful parting jab at AD over the weekend, when asked about the details of the blockbuster trade, as seen in the video embedded below.