Allen Iverson's fifth signature sneaker, the Reebok Answer V, recently returned to retailers in the OG "White/Red" colorway for the first time since the kicks debuted way back in 2001. The Answer V resurfaced again at ComplexCon this past weekend, as Eric Emanuel debuted two colorful collaborations.

Now, the kicks have arrived in a clean "White/Matte Silver" colorway.

Reebok Answer V/SNS

Similar to the aforementioned OG colorway, the latest Answer V is built on a white tumbled leather upper. Matte Silver handles the shroud that extends up from the sole and through the side panels, while also appearing on the upper eyelets, I3 logo and velcro strap on the heel.

Priced at $140, you can cop the Reebok Answer V "White/Matte Silver" colorway today via SNS. Scroll down for the official images and stay tuned for more retro Answer Vs.

