Allen Iverson's Reebok Answer 5 will be returning to retailers this Summer in the OG "White/Red" colorway for the first time since the kicks debuted way back in 2001. In fact the sneakers have already released at select retailers overseas.

Looking just as they did 18 years ago, the retro'd Answer V features a crisp, white leather upper with an eye-catching red lace shroud the extends up from the sole and through the side panels. Hits of red can also be found on the heel, upper eyelets and I3 logo.

Up until now, Reebok's run of Allen Iverson retros has largely been dominated by the iconic Reebok Question and the beloved Reebok Answer IV, with some colorways of the Reebok Answer DMX sprinkled in.

It remains to be seen if the OG "Black/Silver" and "White/Silver," or the low-top "White/Black" renditions will be returning to retailers as well, but we'll keep you posted with any developments. In the meantime, scroll down to check out some on-foot images of the 2019 Answer V retro.

Reebok Answer V/Atmos_Tokyo

Reebok Answer V/Atmos_Tokyo

Reebok Answer V/Atmos_Tokyo