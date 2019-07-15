Allen Iverson's fifth signature sneaker, the Reebok Answer V, recently returned to overseas retailers in the OG "White/Red" colorway for the first time since the kicks debuted way back in 2001.

Rumors suggest the sneakers will also be releasing in the U.S. this Summer, and there's good reason to believe that the A5 be receiving a proper retro treatment, including multiple classic colorways. Among the Answer 5s on tap for later this year is a limited edition collaboration with Eric Emanuel.

Eric Emanuel x Reebok Answer 5/SneakerFiles

Detailed photos of the kicks recently surfaced, revealing an eye-catching yellow, leather upper equipped with a metallic silver overlay. The eye-catching collab will reportedly be up for grabs during ComplexCon in Chicago on July 20. Retail price is set at $140.

Continue scrolling for the official images of Emanuel's Answer V collab and stay tuned for additional release details.

