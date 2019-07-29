Reebok has come on strong with the Answer 5 colorways in recent weeks, ever since Allen Iverson's fifth signature resurfaced in the OG "White/Red" design. The Answer 5s, which originally debuted in 2001, have already popped up in the classic "White/Matte Silver" colorway in addition to the two Eric Emanuel collabs that launched at ComplexCon in Chicago.

Now, the kicks will be releasing in another classic color combo that has never before adorned A.I's fifth signature sneaker.

Reebok Answer 5 "Black/Royal"/House of Heat

The Reebok Answer 5 "Black/College Royal" is reportedly slated to launch on August 1 for the standard retail price of $140. The kicks come equipped with a smooth, black nubuck upper along with a glossy, patent leather shroud that covers the laces and game royal detailing on the I3 logo.

Continue scrolling for detailed images of the latest Answer 5 and stay tuned for more info.

