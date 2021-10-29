Alina Baraz Returns With Another Melodic R&B EP, “Moongate”

It was just a few weeks ago that Alina Baraz caught our attention with her short and sweet EP, Sunbeam. Today, the “Electric” singer returns with another 4-track project, this time titled Moongate. The new EP comes in at just under 14 minutes and features plenty of Baraz’s sultry vocals layered over melodic, moody R&B beats.

“Ready for pt 2 of Sunbeam?” the 28-year-old asked her Instagram followers earlier this week while dropping off some spicy new selfies. “Please release it this week so I can hear it live next week show,” one fan replied. “YES DROP IT RIGHT NEOWWWWWW,” another eager follower chimed in.

Just like on her September release, Baraz chose to fly solo on Moongate, letting her beautiful voice take centre stage. On past projects, she’s collaborated with the likes of Khalid, 6LACK, Smino, and Nas, all of whom sound amazing when matched up with the Ohio-born starlet.

Our personal favourite track from the new EP is “Maze,” but all of them are absolutely worth checking out.

Stream Alina Baraz’s Moongate below, and don’t hesitate to let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Maze

2. Right There

3. Change My Mind

4. No Interference