Alicia Keys Shares Two Versions of New Track "Best of Me"

Alicia Keys has shared two versions of her new track, "Best of Me," off of her upcoming album Keys.

She explained in an announcement on Instagram that her new project will be “one album. 2 versions. Originals & Unlocked. The Originals come from that classic side of me! It’s that AK that we WANT!! A homecoming.”



Michael Kovac / Getty Images

She continued: “The Unlocked side, I wanted to sample ‘The Originals’ to create a whole other sonic experience. So, [Mike Will Made It] and I connected and made magic. Together, they are a fusion of the worlds within me with the #KEYS as the main ingredient.”

Featured in the music video is Keys' husband, Swizz Beats, who revealed that it was shot on their 11th anniversary.

"The fact that we shot this on our 11th anniversary is crazy," he commented on a post of the video on Instagram.

Keys is due out Dec. 10. Check out the "Best of Me," below.

