Alicia Keys Debuts Unreleased Track "Foolish Heart"

Kevin Quinitchett
June 06, 2021 15:53
"Foolish Heart" was a song left off of her debut "Songs In A Minor," which celebrates it's 20th anniversary.


Alicia Keys debuts an unreleased track that could have been on her debut album, Songs in A Minor. Keys is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her first release by sharing "Foolish Heart." "Foolish Heart" is just one of two songs that completes the special edition of her first project.

"Foolish Heart" is a lovely piano ballad that is characteristic of the "Fallin" singer's early work. "If he doesn't feel the same, you'll be the one in pain" Keys croons in the newly released ballad. It fits right in with other standout tracks from Songs In A Minor. 

"Crazy (Mi Corazon)" is the second previously unreleased song to be featured on Songs In A Minor: 20th Anniversary Edition." The song itself is also reminiscent of the early drops that solidified her place as a music star to continuously be reckoned with. Both songs have the signature piano production that proves to be her specialty. 

20 years ago when the "No One" singer released Songs In A Minor, it reached number one on the Billboard 200. It also earned Keys many accolades such as multiple Grammy's and NAACP nominations. It featured the hits "A Woman's Worth" and "Fallin."

Quotable  Lyrics:
Love has a price
So before you take the risk
Think of the consequence
Heart, don't be so foolish

[via]

Alicia Keys Songs in A Minor
