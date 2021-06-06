Alicia Keys Debuts Unreleased Track "Foolish Heart"

Alicia Keys debuts an unreleased track that could have been on her debut album, Songs in A Minor. Keys is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her first release by sharing "Foolish Heart." "Foolish Heart" is just one of two songs that completes the special edition of her first project.

"Foolish Heart" is a lovely piano ballad that is characteristic of the "Fallin" singer's early work. "If he doesn't feel the same, you'll be the one in pain" Keys croons in the newly released ballad. It fits right in with other standout tracks from Songs In A Minor.

"Crazy (Mi Corazon)" is the second previously unreleased song to be featured on Songs In A Minor: 20th Anniversary Edition." The song itself is also reminiscent of the early drops that solidified her place as a music star to continuously be reckoned with. Both songs have the signature piano production that proves to be her specialty.

20 years ago when the "No One" singer released Songs In A Minor, it reached number one on the Billboard 200. It also earned Keys many accolades such as multiple Grammy's and NAACP nominations. It featured the hits "A Woman's Worth" and "Fallin."

Quotable Lyrics:

Love has a price

So before you take the risk

Think of the consequence

Heart, don't be so foolish

